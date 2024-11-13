Getty Images

Dave Coulier, 65, is opening up about his stage 3 non-Hodgkin lymphoma cancer diagnosis in a new interview with People magazine.

The “Full House” star shared that he first noticed symptoms in October. He came down with an upper respiratory infection that caused his lymph nodes to swell, with one area reaching the size of a golf ball.

Doctors had Dave undergo PET and CT scans, along with a biopsy.

He told the magazine, “Three days later, my doctors called me back and they said, ‘We wish we had better news for you, but you have non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and it's called B cell and it's very aggressive.’”

Coulier recalled, “I went from ‘I got a little bit of a head cold’ to ‘I have cancer,’ and it was pretty overwhelming. This has been a really fast roller coaster ride of a journey.”

Dave said when he got the news, he was “stunned.”

“I didn't expect it, and then reality settled in and I found myself remarkably calm with whatever the outcome was going to be,” he said. “I don't know how to explain it, but there was an inner calm about all of it, and I think that that's part of what I've seen with the women in my family go through. They really instilled that in me and inspired me in a way because they were magnificent going through what they went through, and I just thought, ‘I'm okay with this too.’ I've had an incredible life on a journey with incredible people around me and I'm okay. It does change perspective for sure.”

Dave and his wife Melissa Bring consulted with medical professionals to take on the cancer “head on.”

He started chemo right away and has already finished the first of five rounds. Dave also revealed that his bone marrow test came back negative, meaning, “my chances of curable went from something low to 90% range. And so that was a great day.”

“I have my good days. I have my bad days,” Dave said. “Some days are nauseous and dizzy, and then there's other days where the steroids kick in, and I feel like I have a ton of energy. I actually skated yesterday with some friends here in Detroit. We just went and skated around and shot pucks, and it was wonderful just to be out there doing something that I love and just trying to stay focused on all the great stuff that I have in my life.”

One of those great things is a grandson on the way. His son Luc, 33, is expecting his first child with wife Alex in March. “I’ve got to teach him how to play hockey,” Coulier said. “There’s a lot to look forward to."

Dave said his goal right now is to inspire others to take care of their health.