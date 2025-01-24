Instagram

“All My Children” star Colin Egglesfield is fighting cancer again.

Earlier this week, Egglesfield revealed that he underwent surgery after his prostate cancer was caught “early.”

He wrote on Instagram, “Beginning to this year hasn’t been the easiest… Hopefully this is a reminder to everyone that you’re not alone with whatever you’re facing and that it’s important to advocate for yourself and your health which includes checkups, seeking information and asking for help when you need it.”

He decided to be “proactive” and undergo a procedure after “a year of doing a lot of research and talking to quite a few health care professionals."

On Thursday, Colin gave an update on his health after the surgery. He wrote, “First check up post surgery. Things are on track and I’m feeling positive large part due to the amazing peeps at @cityofhope hospital and their amazing @cityofhopecancerfighters team.”

While he is remaining positive, Egglesfield has also struggled with his emotions at times.

He admitted, “I go through these phases where I’m feeling good and then other phases where this is all so overwhelming. It’s hard to describe this feeling which is a combination of gratitude, fear, hope, frustration, anger, and folly. Some moments I feel like it’s all good and I’m able to move forward and others I’m halted and unable to understand what is going on and how I’m supposed to integrate new realities into my life.”

Colin stressed the importance of “slowing down,” “letting it out,” and just “finding space to voice what’s really swirling in the background” as ways for him to cope with the diagnosis.

He explained, “We all get tested in life and the thing I believe can make the biggest difference with whatever challenge we face is working on creating that space to say when you’re sad or overwhelmed, to admit when you feel defeated and to share when you’re feeling like it’s all too much without the feeling that there’s something ‘wrong’ that needs to be fixed.”

In 2006, Colin was diagnosed with testicular cancer. Although he opted for surgery to remove the cancer, it spread to his other testicle, according to Parade.

Five years ago, Egglesfield recalled his cancer diagnosis, telling Jejune Magazine, “It was the most uncertain, unsettling and scary time in my life. I was diagnosed at 33, had surgery, radiation treatment then subsequent checkups every three months for a year, at which point they found another tumor, which required another surgery. For five years after that second surgery, I had to go for constant checkups which included chest X-rays, blood tests, and CT scans, to check for further tumor growths."