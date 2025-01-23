Sterling K. Brown is reuniting with “This Is Us” creator Dan Fogelman on the new drama “Paradise.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert spoke with Sterling and his “Paradise” co-star James Marsden about the Hulu series, as well as the L.A. wildfires that destroyed the homes of Sterling’s “This Is Us” co-stars Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia.

Amid recovery efforts after the fires, which ravaged Pacific Palisades and Altadena, Sterling shared, "Talked to Milo, talked to Mandy. Talked to them both. It’s difficult. They’re just very much in the midst of all of it. It’s one day at a time.”

As for working with Fogelman again, Brown commented, “We had a wonderful run with ‘This Is Us’ and it was his own thing, but to be back together with Dan and do something that hits a little bit different, that excites me.”

In the series, Brown plays agent Xavier Collins, who is at the center of a high-stakes investigation after the president is killed.

Marsden, who is playing President Cal Bradford, teased, “It’s this idyllic, serene community where a lot of the world’s most prominent individuals live… A murder takes place… then we start to investigate who was behind the murder… maybe not everything is what you thought it was.”

Sterling added, “The murder is the tip of the iceberg.”