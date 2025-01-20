John Stamos’ Wife Caitlin’s Deeply Personal Mission After L.A. Fires (Exclusive)

Getty

Like thousands of Los Angeles county residents, the wildfire has broken the hearts of John Stamos and his wife Caitlin McHugh.

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with the couple, who were not physically together since Caitlin has been on the ground assisting with immediate relief efforts via the Civic Soul Organization, a nonprofit she founded that targets communities in crisis.

John shared, “I’m getting ready to watch our son while my wife is out there saving the world!”

The cause is very personal, since Caitlin grew up in Altadena, which was ravaged by the Eaton Fire.

John commented, “I think that the moment that we evacuated. I said, ‘Caitlin, I think Altadena, the fires come across and she just… jumped and she left us and went straight down to her hometown and walked into a church and said, ‘How can I help?,’ and yeah, we haven’t seen her since.”

From a distribution center, Caitlin explained, “I felt compelled to come back here and spend as much time as I can here.”

The fire's devastation has leveled large portions of Caitlin’s beloved hometown. Over 14,000 acres were scorched, over 9,000 structures are completely gone, and at least 17 residents dead.

She added, “Right now, we are in this emergency aid time, right? And then we'll go into a stage of people in longer-term temporary housing, and we'll be able to focus more on rebuilding and we can focus to make sure these current land owners become home owners again.”

Caitlin emphasized, “I really want to stress we want Altadena to stay the quaint and beautiful little diverse town it is because a lot of these people, if they were to sell their land now, will be [getting] pennies on the dollar. They won’t be able to afford to buy a house... probably in California with what they would be getting for that burned land, so it’s gonna be a passion project for me to help these families get their homes back!”

Civil Soul Organization is handing out many small items for families in crisis. Showing some items, she said, “These kids supplies are colored pencils, paper that they can bring back to a hotel or shelter.”

This is a passion project for her with no clear end in sight.

John pointed out, “It’s gonna take a lot of patience and trust… People out there watching this, maybe it’s one percent that are affected by this, but we are all vulnerable in this world.”

Stamos stressed the importance of “celebrating the good because there’s so much of it out there.”

Two weeks from today, Mr. and Mrs. Stamos are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary!

John gushed, “I’m so proud of her... the kind of person she is in front of our son. I hit the jackpot, and I don’t know what I did in a past life. I’m grateful, and I get it.”