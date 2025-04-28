Getty Images

Over a month after being romantically linked, Channing Tatum and model Inka Williams are Instagram official.

Over the weekend, Inka took her Instagram Story to honor Channing on his 45th birthday!

Along with a collage of pics, Inka gushed, “Happy life to the handsomest, kindest, funniest, stoopidest most gorgeous human ever !!! Merci for making life beautiful and fun.”

Instagram

She wrapped the post with the phrase, “Jtm trop fort,” which means “I love you” in French slang.

In one of the pics, Channing is seen kissing Inka on the head.

Last month, Tatum took Williams as his date to CAA’s pre-Oscar party at the Living Room bar in Los Angeles.

The relationship comes months after Channing called it quits with ex-fiancée Zoë Kravitz.

Kravitz recently commented on the breakup in an interview with Elle magazine.

When asked if their split tainted her feelings about their movie “Blink Twice,” which she directed, Zoë answered, “Not at all. I love this thing that we made together, and I care for him very much.

“Even when you bring up how great his performance is, it warms my heart to hear that, and I’m so happy that all of it happened,” Zoë emphasized. “I just feel so grateful that we got to go on that journey together.”