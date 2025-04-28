Bachelor Nation’s Alexis Waters & BF Tyler Fernandez Tie the Knot in Las Vegas

Instagram

Alexis Waters, 32, is a married woman!

“The Bachelor” alum and her boyfriend of seven years, Tyler Fernandez, just said “I do” in Las Vegas, People magazine reports.

The couple got hitched at the Little White Wedding Chapel in a ceremony that included two Vegas showgirls and an Elvis impersonator! See the pics here.

Alexis chose a bridal minidress by Nicole+Felicia for her big day, and her dad walked her down the aisle to Elvis singing “Can’t Help Falling in Love.”

It was a small affair with just 31 guests, and Tyler’s niece and nephew served as flower girl and ring bearer.

Afterward, the party celebrated at Papi Steak for dinner and then headed to OMNIA nightclub for the after-party.

Waters shared, "Tyler's family loves Vegas and I never wanted a big wedding, so I just wanted to elope and do something fun and wild. My mom also got married at the Little White Chapel and that was her only marriage that lasted, so I am just trying to keep the tradition alive in the family."

Alexis gushed over Tyler, saying, "[We] have gone through so much together… I feel like no matter what happens in life, having him by my side will always be my greatest accomplishment. We are both so excited to start this chapter of life, stronger than we’ve ever been."

Now, the couple is headed to Lake Como, Italy, for their honeymoon.

Waters announced their engagement in 2023 alongside photos of Tyler proposing on a yacht!