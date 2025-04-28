Getty Images

"Fantastic Four" star Ioan Gruffudd is married again!

After several years together, Ioan tied the knot with Bianca Wallace in a beach ceremony!

Along with posting a video from their special day, Ioan and Bianca wrote on Instagram, “Mr & Mrs Gruffudd 💘.”

Setting the video to Martin Arteta’s song “Past Lives,” they added, “Marriage now, wedding later 💐.”

The marriage comes a year after Ioan and Bianca announced their engagement.

Last year, they shared a loved-up photo of Bianca flashing her engagement ring with Ioan by her side. They wrote on Instagram, “The most precious thing happened… ❤️💍."

The pair went public with their relationship in October 2021, and Wallace opened up to The Telegraph in April 2023 about their relationship and her multiple sclerosis diagnosis five years earlier.

Bianca said she gave Gruffudd, whom she nicknamed “Yo,” a “get out of jail free card” amid health issues.

She explained, "Yo didn’t hesitate for a second, listing all of the reasons he was in love with me and why he was here to stay, and that no MS diagnosis or scary future would deter him."

Opening up about the hard days, Bianca said, "When things are hard I sob to Yo about not feeling strong enough to face what is ahead of me, alongside the guilt I feel that he has entered into such a complicated journey."

Ioan was previously married to Alice Evans, the mother of his two daughters Ella and Elsie. They wed in 2007 and announced their split in January 2021. He filed for divorce that March.

In July 2023, Ioan and Alice were granted a “dissolution of marriage,” but were still working on a divorce settlement.

Last year, Ioan was ordered to pay spousal and child support to Alice, who claimed that she was in “dire” need of financial support because she had “100% custodial timeshare with the children” and was “behind on her rent and utility payments.”

In court docs obtained by People magazine, Ioan was ordered to pay $3,000 per month in child support and $1,500 in spousal support per month.

The court requested Evans to “make a reasonable good-faith efforts to become self- supporting.”