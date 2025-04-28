Splash News

“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint and his wife Georgia Groome are now parents of two!

Over the weekend, Grint announced the arrival of their second child.

Along with posting a glimpse of their daughter, he wrote on Instagram, “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. ⭐️ A 10/10 baby (so far).”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Grint showed some love for their doctor, writing, “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering 🫡.”

Rupert and Georgia are also the parents of a daughter named Wednesday, who will turn 5 next month.

In 2022, Grint opened up about “absolutely loving” fatherhood to Glamour. He gushed, “It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping."

“Extra” spoke to Rupert that same year as he was promoting his show “Servant,” a psychological drama about a family in mourning that becomes entangled with mysterious forces.