Celebrity News April 28, 2025
Rupert Grint & Wife Georgia Groome Welcome Baby #2
“Harry Potter” star Rupert Grint and his wife Georgia Groome are now parents of two!
Over the weekend, Grint announced the arrival of their second child.
Along with posting a glimpse of their daughter, he wrote on Instagram, “‘Secret Child Slightly Revealed’ Introducing Goldie G. Grint. ⭐️ A 10/10 baby (so far).”
Grint showed some love for their doctor, writing, “Shout out to @alex.digesu for always delivering 🫡.”
Rupert and Georgia are also the parents of a daughter named Wednesday, who will turn 5 next month.
In 2022, Grint opened up about “absolutely loving” fatherhood to Glamour. He gushed, “It's so much fun. I feel like I've changed as a person for sure. It kind of happened overnight, lifestyle-wise. I stopped smoking straight away. I've started sleeping so much better — I used to be a horrific insomniac, now I'm sleeping."
“Extra” spoke to Rupert that same year as he was promoting his show “Servant,” a psychological drama about a family in mourning that becomes entangled with mysterious forces.
When asked if his role changed his approach to fatherhood, he answered, “I think it's definitely given me like a perspective... to kind of, well, exactly what that loss would do to a family and what it would actually mean."