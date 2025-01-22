Timothée Chalamet Enlists Look-Alikes for Help Pulling Double Duty on ‘SNL’

Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet has called in his look-alikes for help with his hosting and musical guest duties on “Saturday Night Live.”

In a promo for the show, Chalamet explains, “I’ve never done this before. I’m having to be ‘SNL’ host and musical guest in the same week, so it is a lot of work and I want to focus on the songs. So, I brought in some help to cover all the hosting duties.”

He then reveals four look-alikes with him onstage, with one dressed as Willy Wonka from “Wonka” and another as Bob Dylan from “A Complete Unknown.”

Timothée goes on, “Stuff like meeting with the writers, or working on my monologue, and of course you have to listen to Mikey Day bragging about hosting ‘Is it Cake?’”

Just then Chalamet gets a message on his phone, and says, “Oh, I’m supposed to be on ‘Fallon’ right now.”

Of course, he sends a look-alike to “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” in his place, as Jimmy looks a little miffed if not confused.

Watching on a monitor from the “SNL” stage, Timothée says, “He’s really good… you guys should learn from him.”