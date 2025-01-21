Check out a first look of the highly anticipated “The Real Housewives of New York City” two-part reunion!

Host Andy Cohen is joined by Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, Brynn Whitfield and Racquel Chevremont as they point fingers at each other for a tumultuous season that left relationships more fractured than ever before.

Jenna arrives wearing a Balenciaga bathrobe (which has a price tag of $4k!), a towel-like head wrap, and Christian Louboutin heels, accessorized with oversized sunglasses. Andy declares of the look, "I have no pulse. I am dead."

Bravo

In the dramatic clip, Brynn confronts Sai for putting her “through hell.” Sai claps back at Brynn and accuses her of constantly lying.

Jessel gets emotional over the continuous gossiping about her marriage, saying, “Check your facts.”

The teaser also has Ubah going after Brynn and declaring, "We will never go back to what we were. Ever. We're going back to when I didn't know who the f*** you were."