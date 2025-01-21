Getty Images

Francisco San Martin, who starred on “Days of Our Lives,” died January 16. He was 39.

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office tells People magazine that San Martin died by suicide at his home, and that his cause of death was ruled "ligature hanging.”

Francisco, born in 1985 in Mallorca, Spain, originated the role of Dario Hernandez on “Days of Our Lives” from 2010 to 2011. When Hernandez arrived in Salem, he appeared to be a petty thief, but it was later revealed he was there to investigate a cold-case murder. The role was recast with Jordi Vilasuso in 2017.

San Martin is also credited with playing a second character, Javier Rodriguez.

Forbes reports actress Camila Banus, who played Dario’s sister Gabi Hernandez, wrote on Instagram, “Pepe, what can I say but I love you and rest in peace, my friend. Love you mucho mucho mucho.”

She added, “I wish I had told you more.”

San Martin also appeared on “The Bold and the Beautiful” in 2017, in the Liberace biopic “Behind the Candelabra” in 2013, and “Jane the Virgin” in 2017. His latest project was a short called “Dot” in 2022.