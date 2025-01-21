‘Night Agent’: Gabriel Basso on Peter & Rose in S2 & His Split Loyalties (Exclusive)

Getty Images

“Extra” sat down with Gabriel Basso to talk Season 2 of “The Night Agent,” which is back after almost two years!

After saving the president, his character Peter Sutherland gets deployed to Bangkok.

Basso talked about what we can expect from Peter this season, saying, “I want to see characters naturally get pushed to their absolute limits, whether it be physically or mentally. I like seeing people start to fray, whether I'm reading a book or anything, and I think seeing him in this season be sort of split in his loyalties is cool.”

Teasing some of his favorite parts from Season 2, he shared, “Bangkok was fun, obviously. Just looking around and acting in that environment and meeting the crew and everything was great. I think the embassy sequence, the episode, was great as well, watching them try to steal things and I'm fighting.”

As for his new castmates this season, he said, “Everybody’s great, their storylines are very intense and emotional, and I think they crushed it."

He also spoke about Peter’s relationship with Rose and getting to know each other after spending most of Season 1 just surviving.

“Season 1, we didn't really even have time to get to know each other. It was very on the run,” Gabriel said. “We were constantly reacting to things and trying to survive, and I don't think there's time to sit down and, like, have a nice conversation when you're getting shot at.”

He went on, “Season 2, after the couple months of a relationship they had in the interim between Season 1 and 2 and then after his deployment, it's just sort of been like, ‘What is happening right now? Who are we together? What does this look like? What are you doing? What is expected of me in my job?'"

Plus, he revealed that Season 3 is underway! “We're filming right now. We just wrapped… episode one in Istanbul.”

Gabriel added, “We're off to a crazy start. Yeah, it's one of the craziest things. We were doing stuff there that I think that people couldn't believe, so it's awesome.”

As for the future of his character, Basso said, "You know, the example I use is 'Breaking Bad.' That character is always going to be, something's going to happen to him... So, I'd love my character just to be pushed to the point where he has to either die or do something that is a consequence for all these decisions he's making. Because, I mean, he's made some bad decisions and he's sort of being pushed to the limit."