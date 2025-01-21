Getty Images

Justin Bieber is speaking out after his Instagram account unfollowed the account of his wife Hailey Bieber.

The star jumped on Instagram Stories and wrote, “Someone went on my account and unfollowed my wife,” adding, “Sh*t is getting suss out here.”

He is now following her again!

Meanwhile, Justin had shared photos of the couple enjoying a winter getaway to Aspen. On Monday, he posted a black-and-white photo of the model, referring to her as, “The greatest woman I have and will ever know.”

He also shared a sweet photo of the bundled-up pair ice skating together. Photographer Rory Kramer also shared pics of Justin and Hailey on the snowy vacay.