Instagram

Justin Bieber, 30, and wife Hailey, 27, are the proud parents of a baby boy!

The singer announced the news on Instagram with a precious photo of the infant’s foot and the message, “Welcome Home.”

He revealed the little one’s name is Jack Blues Bieber and included a bear icon.

Hailey shared his post on Instagram stories with the note, “Jack Blues” and included bear and blue heart emojis.

In May, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child.

The couple posted video of the vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii.