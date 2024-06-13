Instagram

Hailey Bieber, 27, is getting candid about her pregnancy.

The mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child with Justin Bieber, showed off her growing baby bump in a green sweatshirt and black shorts on Instagram Stories… but she didn’t look too happy in the photo.

Bieber joked in a caption, "So who was gonna tell me about the lower back pain?"

This isn’t the first time Hailey has shared her pregnancy journey with fans.

When photos from the Saint Laurent Summer 2024 fashion campaign by Anthony Vaccarello were released, the model shared, "Shot this 4 months preggy with little bean in my belly."

Back in May, she shared her biggest pregnancy craving, writing, “Currently my biggest craving 🙈🙈🙈🙈 egg salad on top of a pickle with hot sauce 🥲😂 and no you’re not allowed to judge!!”

Hailey and Just announced they were expecting last month.

The couple posted video of the vow renewal ceremony in Hawaii. In the Instagram video, Hailey is wearing a lacy white Saint Laurent wedding gown that accentuates her growing baby bump.

This baby could be just the beginning for the Biebers.

In 2020, Justin told Ellen DeGeneres, “I am going to have as many [babies] as Hailey is wishing to push out. I'd love to have myself a little tribe.”

The singer showed respect for Hailey, saying, “But, yeah, it's her body and whatever she wants to do... I think she wants to have a few."

As for why they were waiting to have kids, Bieber explained, “I think Hailey still has some things she wants to accomplish as a woman, and I think... she's just not ready yet. And that's okay.”

Two years ago, Hailey revealed that she wanted kids "ideally in the next couple of years.”