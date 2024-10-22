Justin Bieber Shares Tribute to Liam Payne: ‘Rest Easy’

Getty Images

Justin Bieber honored One Direction’s Liam Payne by sharing a special fan tribute on Instagram Stories.

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday.

The “Baby” singer shared a video from the account @xorainbowlouis that shows a memorial for Liam at Hyde Park in London.

Instagram

As the camera pans over notes, flowers and pictures of Liam, a voice-over says, “Just remember, you are allowed to grieve as a fan. You are allowed to love someone you’ve never met. You are allowed to admire someone for their art. You are allowed to cry… to feel like a part of you is gone. Because even if they never knew your name, they changed your world.”

Text on the original video says, "Rest easy Liam," and Justin added his own broken heart emoji.

Many have spoken out since the singer’s tragic death, including Liam’s One Direction bandmates Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Harry Styles.

The group wrote on Instagram, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

The group continued, “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us.”

“We will miss him terribly,” they said, adding, “We love you Liam.”

The message was signed, “Louis, Zayn, Niall and Harry.”

The first individual band member to speak out about Liam’s death was Louis.

He wrote, in part, on Instagram Thursday, “I am beyond devastated to be writing this but yesterday I lost a brother. Liam was somebody I looked up to everyday, such a positive, funny, and kind soul.” Read his full message here.

Later in the day, Zayn posted a photo of himself and Liam napping while on tour, captioning it, "Love You Bro ❤️," along with his own long note. Read his message here.

Styles then shared on Instagram, “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it.” Read his message here.