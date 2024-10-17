Getty Images

Harry Styles is mourning the loss of his One Direction bandmate Harry Styles.

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday.

Styles shared on Instagram, “I am truly devastated by Liam’s passing. His greatest joy was making other people happy, and it was an honor to be alongside him as he did it.”

The star went on to describe his friend saying, “Liam lived wide open, with his heart on his sleeve, he had an energy for life that was infectious. He was warm, supportive, and incredibly loving. The years we spent together will forever remain among the most cherished years of my life. I will miss him always my lovely friend.”

Speaking of Liam’s mother, father and sisters, Styles wrote, “My heart breaks for Karen, Geoff, Nicola and Ruth, his son Bear, and all this around the world who knew and loved him, as I did.”

One Direction previously released a joint statement that read, in part, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”