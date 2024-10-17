Zayn Malik Pens Emotional Letter to Liam Payne: ‘I Lost a Brother’

Getty Images

Zayn Malik shared an emotional letter to Liam Payne on Instagram, just one day after his One Direction bandmate tragically died.

Payne, 31, fell to his death from a hotel balcony in Argentina on Wednesday.

Now, Zayne wrote, “Liam, I have found myself talking out loud to you, hoping you can hear me, I can’t help but think selfishly that there was so many more conversations for us to have in our lives. I never got to thank you for supporting me through some of the most difficult times in my life. When I was missing home as a 17 yr old kid you would always be there with a positive outlook and reassuring smile and let me know you were my friend and that I was loved.”

Instagram

He recalled, “Even though you were younger than me you were always more sensible than me, you were headstrong, opinionated, and gave no f**ks about telling people when they were wrong.”

Malik admitted they “butted heads because of this a few times,” but confessed, “I always secretly respected you for it.”

He also praised Liam’s music abilities, calling him "the most qualified in every sense.”

Malik added, “I was always happy to know, no matter what happened on stage we could aways rely on you to know which way to steer the ship next.”

Zayn continued, “I lost a brother when you left us and can’t explain to you what I’d give to just give you a hug one last time and say goodbye to you properly and tell you that I loved and respected you dearly. I will cherish all the memories I have with you in my heart forever, there is no words that justify or explain how I feel right now other than beyond devastated. I hope that wherever you are right now you are good and are at peace and you know how loved you are. Love you bro.”

Malik included a sweet photo of the pair napping together.

One Direction previously released a joint statement that read, in part, “We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”