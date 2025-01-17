TikTok Star Chris O’Donnell, Known as Creeohdee, Dies at 31

Instagram

Fitness influencer Chris O’Donnell, known on TikTok as Creeohdee, died on January 11 at just 31 years old.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office tells People magazine that Chris died from a gunshot wound to the head. His death was ruled a suicide.

In recent months, O'Donnell had referenced death on Instagram.

In December, O'Donnell shared a haunting message after a hike to Angels Landing in Utah's Zion National Park. He wrote, "In my dream, the angel said 'Give up your attachments.' To which I replied 'They’re the only thing keeping me here.' She leaned over and whispered 'Maybe here is not where you’re supposed to be any more.'"

In November, he shared photos and videos of his travels. The caption said, “I wonder when I leave this earth, when I leave the rat race, when I’m lying in the dirt, if you’d remember my face.”

O’Donnell was known for bodybuilding and bull riding, but shared his outdoor adventures on social media too.

Loved ones and fans paid tribute to the star on an obituary page with messages, like, “Chris, I’ll love you forever. You’ve been a light in my life since we met in 2016… In the end, I wish you peace. My heart is broken. All the love and thoughts in the world to your family and Blue💙🕊️”

His friend Kevin Clevenger, known on TikTok as ironsanctuary, shared a video montage of their fun times together and wrote, "One day I'll find peace in knowing you're not in pain anymore, but today my heart aches that you're gone. I love you."

A few years ago, Chris gave followers a “deep dive” into who he is, insisting that “fitness is far from my passion.”

In the Instagram message, O’Donnell shared that he was from Virginia but was living in Gilbert, AZ.



He wrote, “I am a two time college drop out. I have worked more jobs than I can count, all the way from being a pool boy in Florida to being covered in fish guts for 20 hours per day in a salmon processing plant in Alaska. I have experienced many different walks of life in my short span of time here on earth, and I love learning about other cultures and beliefs that make me challenge my own.”



O’Donnell continued, “I love beauty, and I find nothing more beautiful than the world we live in. Being able to travel and capture sights that take people’s breath away, thus planting the seed of adventure within them is one of the most fulfilling rewards for me… I love the outdoors in general and nearly every animal under the sun (sorry mosquitoes) and I have two beautiful pups, Blue and Riley, who accompany me on my adventures.”

Chris also loved art “in every medium,” including photography/videography, painting, sculpture, drawing and music. “I create works of my own in my spare time.”

He also talked about mental health and sobriety. “I also have a background in mental health and substance abuse,” Chris said. “I have been outspoken about mental health since I was speaking about it as a YL leader in high school, and have been transparent about my own struggles in the hopes it will help others along their own path. I also got sober in 2018 and have been an advocate for substance abuse awareness ever since, helping men and women who are struggling find the treatment they need.”



O’Donnell added, “I thrive off of true, meaningful connection and lifting others up but I am also a very solitary person all the same and it takes a lot for me to fully let people in.”



Noting how social media is seen through a lens, Chris said, “I want you all to have a full field of view.”