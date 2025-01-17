‘Baylen Out Loud’: Baylen Talks to Nail Tech About Tourette Syndrome (Exclusive Clip)

“Extra” has an exclusive sneak peek from TLC’s new series “Baylen Out Loud,” which follows Baylen Dupree, a brave and vibrant young woman living with Tourette syndrome.

In the clip, Baylen is getting her nails done with her best friend Aileen and has a candid conversation with her nail tech.

She asks her nail tech, “Have you ever met anyone with Tourette syndrome?”

When her nail tech shakes her head, Baylen comments, “And you don’t think it’s hard to do my nails?”

Baylen shows her appreciation when the nail tech says, “No.”

In an interview with a producer, Baylen notes, “It’s not the easiest thing to put myself in an environment that stresses me out and it’s going to make my condition worse, but at the same time, I want a normal life, want to do what everyone else is doing. Every other girl my age gets their nails done, pretty much.”