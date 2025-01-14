First Look at ‘90 Day Fiancé’ Season 11

“90 Day Fiancé” is returning for Season 11 next month!

Check out a trailer for the upcoming season, which will feature three new couples, three returning pairs, as well as the first-ever throuple!

The top-rated series grabbed the attention of 11.3 million viewers last season.

Here are the couples starring on this new season, which premieres Sunday, February 16, at 8/7c on TLC:

Stevi (Hattiesburg, MS) and Mahdi (Tehran, Iran)

Mark (West Ossipee, New Hampshire) and Mina (Paris)

Matt and Amani (San Diego) and Any (Tijuana)

Gregory (Islip Terrace, New York) and Joan (Kampala, Uganda)

Shekinah (Los Angeles) and Sarper (Istanbul)

Shawn (Los Angeles) and Alliya (Rio de Janeiro)

Jessica (Torrington, Wyoming) and Juan (Cali, Colombia)