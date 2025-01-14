Getty/Paramount

“Severance” star Adam Scott and director Ben Stiller talked to “Extra’s” Billy Bush about Season 2, which is finally here after a nearly three-year wait.

In addition to chatting about the show, Ben reflected on his 2008 movie “Tropic Thunder,” and whether it would be made today.

Ben said it probably wouldn’t get past the “script phase” these days, but explained, “That being said, I wouldn’t not make it today,” adding, “Somebody should be making movies that are that out-there.”

Stiller went on, “If it is clear where the joke is, and it is clear what your point of view is, you have to take those chances… I think comedy is going to get there.”

He also revealed that conversations have happened with Tom Cruise about a movie for Cruise’s foul-mouthed studio exec character Les Grossman.

“There have been some interchanges about it over the years, yeah,” Ben said. “Look, Tom Cruise — one of my favorite human beings, one of our great movie stars of all time — it would be fun, but there is nothing in the works. But we have discussed it in the past.”

As for “Severance,” Adam talked about his own work-life balance, as he stars in a show about people who have chosen to have their work life completely severed from their personal life.

“My work-life balance is completely upside-down and dysfunctional in every way possible,” said Adam, who owns a production company with his wife Naomi.

“Getting to work with my wife Naomi is great, getting as much time together as possible, it's terrific, and the company's great and it functions incredibly well 100 percent because of her,” Scott said. “But as far as a work-life balance, I don't have hobbies. I don't really do any unless watching TV is a hobby, which I don't think it is.”

Meanwhile, fans and the Internet have become obsessed with the office romance between Christopher Walken’s Burt and John Turturro’s Irving aka “Birving,” and Ben reveals that Turturro was actually the one who suggested Walken for the role!

“We were just starting the show and, you know, we were talking about who was going to play Burt, and [John] said, ‘What about Chris Walken?’ I was like, ‘Yeah, that's a great idea, John Turturro,’ and he said… ‘I'll call him.’”

Stiller explained the actors were hoping to work together again, and, “It's been the most amazing experience to have those two together, you know, two of my favorite actors.”

In a separate interview, Walken said he’s known John for 40 or 50 years, saying, “I think that the fact that we know each other and like each other for such a long time, it helps the story.”

As for what's in store for Birving in Season 2, Walken teased, "You never know. You know, maybe we'll get back together."