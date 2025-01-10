‘Botched’ Star Dr. Paul Nassif Welcomes Baby #5

Getty

“Botched” star Dr. Paul Nassif, 62, is now a dad of five!

Paul’s wife Brittany Pattakos, 34, gave birth to their second child together, a baby boy, on Thursday.

Their son, named Paul Michael Nassif Jr., was 9 lbs., 10 oz. at the time of his arrival.

Nassif shared on Instagram that mom and son “are safe and sound” and their hearts “have never been fuller.”

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

He added, “Our family is complete and we’re so excited to begin this new chapter together. Thank you for all of the love, prayers and well wishes.”

In July, Paul announced Brittany’s pregnancy.

In a video, Nassif revealed that their second child together would be a boy. He wrote on Instagram, “SURPRISE! We’re having a… BOY!!!! We can’t wait to meet you & we love you so much already, Baby Nassif! 💙”

Nassif and some of his kids are seen in the video blasting smoke cannons, which shoot out blue powder.

Brittany also shared a pic of a sonogram on Instagram.