‘Landman’s’ Michelle Randolph on Drinking Beers with Billy Bob Thornton (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Michelle Randolph is a breakout scene-stealer on “Landman.”

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert sat down with Michelle, who plays Billy Bob Thornton’s daughter Aynsley in the oil-, sex-, and money-soaked drama.

Michelle raved about working with Billy Bob and Ali Larter, saying, “They’re both just the most incredible people. I love them. We shot in Texas for like five months and we spent probably too much time together, like in the best way… Sharing scenes with them was just fun.”

Randolph has some epic memories, like drinking beer with Thornton. She commented, “I can drink a lot of Bud Light with Billy. He drinks Bud Light like it’s water.”

Michelle was hand-picked by creator Taylor Sheridan after she starred in his “Yellowstone” prequel series “1923,” which also starred Helen Mirren and Harrison Ford.

She shared, “Booking ‘1923’ was like the greatest experience of my life and working with Helen Mirren was so special.”

As for what she loves about her character, Randolph said, “I overthink everything in my life and she is the opposite of that.”