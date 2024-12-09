Billy Bob Thornton Reacts to ‘Landman’ Golden Globes Nomination (Exclusive)

Getty Images

On Monday morning, Billy Bob Thornton was nominated for the 2025 Golden Globes for his work in “Landman.”

“Extra’s” Billy Bush spoke with Billy Bob, who reflected that it was special to be among the nominees for Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Series — Drama.

He commented, “I feel great about it. I’ve been pretty fortunate in the Golden Globe world. I’ve had some nominations over the years, and it’s always an honor to do some work that you’re proud of and then to get recognized for I — it’s a real honor.”

Some of the other men who were nominated in the category were Gary Oldman, Jake Gyllenhaal, Eddie Redmayne, Donald Glover and Hiroyuki Sanada.

Thorton added, “To be included with that group is pretty special, and Gary Oldman’s one of my favorites and then Jake Gyllenhaal, when he was a kid, his father directed me in a movie… so I knew Jake as this, you know, little teenager kid running around the house… So funny to see Jake all grown up and I’m in a category with him when I knew him as a kid.”

Billy Bob also spoke about how his “Landman” role as Tommy Norris came about after Taylor Sheridan wrote the series with him in mind.

He shared, “I had done a cameo for Taylor in ‘1883.’ I just went down to Fort Worth and did this cameo in ‘1883.’ When were at the premiere of that in Las Vegas, he said, ‘Listen, I’m writing this show with your voice called ‘Landman.’ He goes, ‘I think you’re really going to dig this’ so he had told me about it a couple of years before we actually started filming and I got really excited when he sent me the first couple of scripts. It kind of fit like a glove.”

Raving about Taylor, Billy Bob added, “Taylor, you know, he picks people who are right for parts, you know, which I really respect that about him. This whole cast is really stellar.”

He also opened up about filming “The Landman” in Fort Worth, close to where he shot his 2004 film “Friday Night Lights.”

Billy Bob said “The city of Fort Worth was so gracious to us. We shot some in Fort Worth but a lot of it around Fort Worth… and we shot some out in Odessa, Texas, where we did ‘Friday Night Lights.’ We actually shot a scene at the football field, where I did ‘Friday Night Lights.’ I kind of got a chill up my spine and I saw some of the background actors would come up to me and say, ‘You know, my dad or mom or my sister or somebody was an extra in ‘Friday Night Lights’ so it was pretty amazing.”

Thorton reacted to the Internet loving his character’s epic lines, saying, “I get nervous watching myself, so I haven’t actually seen them myself.”

Billy Bob was aware of the TikToks after he was “told by friends,” explaining, “I’ve had a lot of friends call me up and say, ‘Man, I just saw this clip on TikTok’ so I get told about a lot of it.”