‘School of Rock’ Stars Caitlin Hale & Angelo Massagli Get Married

“School of Rock” co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are married!

Over the weekend, the pair tied the knot at Park Château Estate & Gardens in East New Jersey.

Their “School of Rock” co-stars Rivkah Reyes, Brian Falduto, Joey Gaydos Jr., Robert Tsai, Maryam Hassan, Aleisha Allen and Cole Hawkins were in attendance!

Rivkah posted a TikTok video from the wedding, writing, “Celebrating the marriage of CAITLIN & ANGELO with my forever fam.”

She set the video to Stevie Nicks’ iconic song “Edge of Seventeen,” which is the song that Principal Mullins performed in the movie.

Caitlin told The New York Times about a moment at the wedding when the cast reunited on the dance floor! She said, “We were just dancing together to some old-school disco and then there was some sort of ad lib in the song and we all just hit it. We looked at each other and we’re like, ‘That just happened. We still got it.’”

On Wednesday, Caitlin also posted a pic of herself in a white wedding gown, writing on Instagram, “Special thank you to everyone who contributed to an unforgettable day! Pt. 1.”

The wedding celebration took place five months after they got legally married at Brooklyn Borough Hall.

In October, Caitlin sparked engagement rumors when she shared professional photos of the two in Brooklyn that looked like they could be from an engagement photo shoot.

In the pics, Caitlin is seen wearing a huge diamond sparkler on that finger.

She teased on Instagram, “Sneak Peek.”

They were secretly engaged for over a year! He proposed at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in June 2023

Caitlin and Angelo have been together for eight years, but she “knew very early” in the relationship that he was the one!

Hale told The NYT, “I actually said to one of my close friends, I remember being in an Uber on the way down to Miami one weekend and we were going out and I was like, ‘I think I’m gonna marry this guy.’”

Caitlin and Angelo knew each other as kids, but things didn’t get romantic until 2018 when they reconnected in Florida while attending schools in the Sunshine State.