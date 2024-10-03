Getty Images

It looks like “School of Rock” co-stars Caitlin Hale and Angelo Massagli are engaged!

Caitlin recently posted professional photos of the two in Brooklyn that looked like they could be from an engagement photo shoot.

In the pics, Caitlin is seen wearing a huge diamond sparkler on that finger.

She teased on Instagram, “Sneak Peek.”

Caitlin and Angelo have been together for eight years.

He first appeared on her Instagram in 2018.

Along with a pic with their fellow cast members, she wrote on Instagram, "Seven School of Rockstars walk into a bar..."

In the early 2000s, the pair met when they auditioned for student roles in “School of Rock” when they were 10 and 11 years old.