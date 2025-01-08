Noah Wyle Calls Returning to the ER for ‘The Pitt’ a ‘Full-Circle’ Moment (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Noah Wyle is back in the hospital for “The Pitt”… 30 years after “ER”!

“Extra’s” Melvin Robert stopped by the set to chat with Wyle and learn more about his character, who works at Pittsburgh Trauma Medical Hospital.

The show is an original concept, and the entire season revolves around one chaotic day inside “the Pitt.” Noah said of playing Dr. Robinavitch, “This is one of those where his demons come to call at the least convenient moment. He's having a hard time and we're catching him on a bad day.”

He said of being back in the ER, “It feels great. It feels familiar and foreign at the same time. It feels kind of full-circle in many ways.”

The doctor is also struggling with post-COVID PTSD.

“This was born out of intentionality to shed a little bit of light back on this community that picks up our broken pieces, oftentimes thanklessly,” Noah said.

Wyle also attended medical boot camp for the role, sharing, “Yes, we did, which we didn’t really have in the old days, and I was amazed how adept everyone picked this stuff up. These were not the class clowns, these were the brightest kids in their class.”