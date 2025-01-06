Kate Beckinsale & Matt Rife Spark Reconciliation Rumors at Golden Globes After-Party

Getty Images

On Sunday night, actress Kate Beckinsale and comedian Matt Rife had everyone talking!

Years after their split, Kate and Matt were seen packing on the PDA at Netflix’s Golden Globes party at Spago.

An eyewitness told PageSix, “They were kissing and being affectionate with one another.”

“Her arms were around his neck and his arms and hands were around her waist… They were very close and then I saw them kiss a couple times,” they added. “Happened near the end of the night. They were in front of everyone in the corner of the main dining room. By this time it wasn’t packed, people were filtering out.”

Another source noted, “They are friendly exes and were having some funny conversations.”

In 2017, Kate dated Matt for a year when she was 43 and he was 21.

Following their split, Matt advised Pete Davidson to “run” from Kate during an interview with TMZ.

Last year, Rife expressed regret over his comments during an interview with Elle magazine, saying, “I gave that advice because I was only speaking from personal experience, having been together and finding out that we weren’t the most compatible match. I wanted to make sure that both of them were careful with their emotions and didn’t head into something that they also wouldn’t, that also wouldn’t work out.”