Instagram

“Guardians of the Galaxy” star Karen Gillan is confirming what we all knew!

On Thursday, Gillan announced the birth of her first child with husband Nick Kocher.

Along with posting a series of photos of their bundle of joy, she wrote on Instagram, “2024 thank you for giving us Clementine 🍊. Also as per the last slide - I shot a film called ‘Let’s Have Kids’ right as I got preggo in real life so take that Daniel Day Lewis.”

In one pic, Karen gave a thumbs-up while getting a C-section.

Instagram

Weeks ago, there were reports that Karen welcomed her child after she was spotted pushing a stroller in Los Angeles.

In September, Karen announced her pregnancy at the Toronto Film Festival, where she debuted her baby bump.