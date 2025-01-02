‘Yellowjackets’ Star Samantha Hanratty Welcomes First Child

Getty Images

“Yellowjackets” actress Samantha Hanratty, 29, is now a mom!

Hanratty and her husband Christian DeAnda have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.

Earlier this week, Samantha shared the happy news, writing on Instagram, “And just like that…my world got brighter☀️ 12-31-24.”

She also posted a pic of their bundle of joy grasping her finger.

Hanratty announced her pregnancy in August with a video of her taking a pregnancy test.

She wrote, “Still in shock and its been 4 months! I will be sharing more from my journey because it has been a wild one! Come follow this new adventure ♥️♥️♥️.”

In another post, she shared pics of her growing baby bump, writing, “The kind words, excitement, and joy you all are sharing with me means more than you know! This has been a beautiful but very difficult time as well and I’m just so happy to celebrate with all of you♥️.”

A month later, Samantha revealed that her baby would need surgery to correct a cleft lip.

On TikTok, she said, “I’ve been doing some updates on here and having a good time sharing these things with you and I thought I would share our latest update that our baby is going to have a cleft lip and a possible cleft palate.”