Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Sam Asghari Goes Instagram Official with New GF

Sam Asghari, 30, has officially moved on from ex-wife Britney Spears.

The actor celebrated the new year by going Instagram official with new girlfriend Brooke Irvine, who is reportedly a real estate agent.

Sam posted the message “Happy New Year to All 🫶” alongside a carousel of images.

In the first photo, they gaze into each other’s eyes while standing under a palm tree. In another, they are laid out in swimwear on a palm tree trunk hanging over the water. The next two show the couple cozied up together, and the final photo is a mirror selfie of the duo.

“Extra” caught up with Sam in October, weeks after he was linked to a mystery blonde.

At the time played coy about dating, saying, “I’m really just focused on work.” When asked if maybe he will get back in the dating game in 2025, Asghari replied, “Absolutely,” teasing, “If you know somebody, let me know.”

Spears and Asghari tied the knot in June 2022. He filed for divorce in August of 2023. They finalized their divorce in December 2024.

When “Extra” spoke with Asghari in October, he said of Britney, “I just wish her the best.”

Over the holidays, Britney was ecstatic to reunite with her son Jayden, who had moved to Hawaii a few years ago.

She shared a video of them together, writing on Instagram, “Best Christmas of my life !!! I haven’t seen my boys in 2 years !!! Tears of joy and literally in shock everyday koo koo crazy so in love and blessed !!! I’m speechless thank you Jesus !!!”

