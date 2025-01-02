Brad Pitt’s GF Ines de Ramon Encouraged Him to Settle Angelina Jolie Divorce (Report)

Brad Pitt’s girlfriend Ines de Ramon played a role in his decision to settle his divorce with Angelina Jolie earlier this week, sources tell Page Six.

“He was influenced by Ines to finally settle,” an insider explained. “Ines wants to have a life together — with possibly children in the future — without the albatross that was the eight-year War of the Roses.”

The source said Ines made it known that “life would be much more enjoyable” if he settled.

Another insider told Page Six, “Ines is a positive influence on Brad. She has a really good perspective on things. It’s sad how this whole thing has played out, but at least this is progress in the right direction.”

The source added of Brad and Angelina, “Both sides realized it was time to move on. It was mutually beneficial to get it done with.”

Angelina filed for divorce from Pitt in 2016 after two years of marriage.

Jolie’s lawyers told People that the stars signed the divorce docs December 30.

James Simon, Jolie's attorney, also told the magazine in a statement, “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr. Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr. Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family. This is just one part of a long ongoing process that started eight years ago. Frankly, Angelina is exhausted, but she is relieved this one part is over."

People adds, “Both parties have requested a jury trial lasting 10 to 15 days and have agreed to participate in a settlement conference or mediation session as a form of alternative dispute resolution.”

A rep for Pitt declined to comment on People’s story.

The exes share six kids: Maddox, 23, Pax, 21, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 16.

Brad and Angelina were declared legally single in 2019, and Pitt has been dating de Ramon since 2022.