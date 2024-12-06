Getty Images

Angelina Jolie’s life path could have gone in a whole different direction!

The Oscar winner stopped by “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” where she revealed her surprising career backup plan.

While trying to dispel some online rumors, Fallon asked if it was true that Jolie had studied to become a funeral director and she answered, “Yes.”

Shocked, Jimmy asked, “Why? How?”

Angelina insisted, “Doesn’t it make sense, though?” before she went on to explain what inspired her to look into the job.

The 49-year-old shared, “My grandfather died, and I remembered thinking, ‘This is not how they should be. This should be a celebration of life.’ And since I’m not afraid of death and I was comfortable with it, I thought, ‘This would be a great career path for me.’”

Jolie recalled thinking, “I could, like, make this better. I could do a thing here.”

She added with a smile, “It’s my fallback career now.”

Fallon went on to ask about rumors she wanted to become a pilot, and she shared, “Yes, I’m a pilot,” adding, “My son Maddox is now training to be a pilot, too.”

People magazine reports Jolie got her pilot’s license in 2004, and apparently the star is more comfortable in the air than she is with stand-up!

“That is definitely a no,” she told Jimmy of rumors she wanted to be a comedian.

“I could deal with a funeral. I could deal with, with 10,000 feet in the air, but no — what you do terrifies,” she said.

Jolie, however, faced her fears when it came to singing in the movie “Maria.”

“Extra’s” Mona Kosar Abdi recently spoke with Angelina about portraying famed opera singer Maria Callas.

Angelina shared, “I was very scared to sing and I was nervous to do things, but I also have always found it, you know, as an artist, you love things that scare you because it's a gift.”

She also talked about showing her vulnerable side in front of her six kids as she filmed the movie.

Angie commented, “They did say they were proud of how hard I worked. You know, when they say, they don't talk about winning an award, they don't talk about anything, I'll hear them say, ‘She works so hard.' So I think that that makes me very happy that they see that I work hard and it's just nice.”