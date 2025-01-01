Jocelyn Wildenstein, Socialite Dubbed 'Catwoman,' Dies at 84 on NYE

Getty Images

Jocelyn Wildenstein, the socialite whose extreme look led to her being dubbed the "Catwoman," died on New Year's Eve. She was 84.

Paris-Match confirmed her passing from a pulmonary embolism, which occurred while she was in a Parisian palace, as befitting her extravagant image.

The former Jocelyn Périsset had last been seen in public as recently as December 22. Spotted December 18 with partner Lloyd Klein, she wore a fur jacket and giant shades over her feline eyes.

The Swiss-born Wildenstein came to notoriety in the '90s, when she divorced her billionaire husband Alec N. Wildenstein over alleged infidelity. She reportedly secured a $2.5-billion settlement, plus a $100-million annual payment.

Alec died in 2008 at 67.

In 2023, she claimed to be "flat broke," stating her ex's family had cut her off from her settlement. She stated she had not received any income in eight years, despite continuing to live a lavish lifestyle.

Instagram

Wildenstein's facial features defined her presence in the popular culture. In August of 2024, she posted a flashback photo of herself with her daughter Diana that ignited a new round of speculation as to which procedures she had undergone over the years.