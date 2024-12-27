‘Breaking Bad’ Star Betsy Brandt & Husband Grady Olsen Split After 25 Years of Marriage

Getty Images

Betsy Brandt, 51, and Grady Olsen are over after 25 years of marriage.

People magazine reports the “Breaking Bad” actress filed for divorce December 26, citing irreconcilable differences. It is unknown if they had a prenup.

The couple wed in September 1998. Betsy lists their separation as August 1, 2023.

The star also wants legal and physical custody of their 16-year-old son Freddie. They reportedly also share a daughter, Josephine, 18.

The papers indicate that Betsy and Grady still need to divide up their property.