Jeremiah Duggar & Wife Hannah Expecting Baby #3

Instagram

Jeremiah Duggar is going to be a dad again!

The “19 Kids and Counting” alum and his wife Hannah are expecting their third child.

They shared the news on Instagram alongside a sweet family photo.

In the caption, the couple wrote, “Life with our little girls has been wonderful and we are so excited about adding a third little girl to this group late next spring!! 💖💖💖”

Jeremiah and Hannah are already dad and mom to Brynley, 2, and Brielle, 10 months.

The couple wed in 2022 and often praise each other on social media. In March, Jeremiah shared a photo of Hannah and wrote, “Thank you so much for making it the sweetest years of my life. I love you Hannah!”

In June, she posted a pic of him with their girls and gushed, “Happy Father’s Day, Jer!! I love that our girls smile and giggle the biggest when they see you, and that Bryn thinks every airplane she sees is you… you’re truly an amazing Dad and your girls love you so much!! 💕”

Both Jeremiah and Hannah come from big families, and over the summer, his sister Jana married her brother Stephen!