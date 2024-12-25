Why Nicole Kidman Had the Best 2024 Ever

Getty Images

No one had a better 2024 than Nicole Kidman!

She’s earned a Golden Globe nomination for her racy and daring new role in “Babygirl,” and an Oscar nom seems a virtual certainty.

With six celebrated projects in just the past 12 months, “Extra” has been with Nicole every step of the way.

At the Gothams in NYC, Nicole described “Babygirl” as “a wild ride” while urging people to go see it when it hits theaters on Christmas.

In “Babygirl,” Nicole plays a CEO, who is seduced by an intern.

“Extra’s” Terri Seymour recently spoke with Nicole at The Hollywood Reporter’s Women in Entertainment event, where the actress talked about “going places [she’s] never been before” with the role.

Kidman has already been recognized by Venice Film Festival and National Board of Review for her work on “Babygirl.”

Just before promoting “Babygirl,” Nicole was busy spreading the word on her Netflix limited series “The Perfect Couple.”

While Nicole plays a seemingly ‘perfect” character, she’s “not a believer in perfect” in real life.

Earlier this year, Nicole got support from her husband Keith Urban while she received the AFI Life Achievement Award.

Kidman told Terri, “I’m an introvert so the idea of celebrating my career or my life is like, ‘Oh my gosh. I have to just let this happen.’”

She was joined for the special evening by her teenage daughters, Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret.

Away from the biz, Kidman is just mom! She shared, “I have a very normal life… Right now, I’m like, ‘Yes, I’ll be at the parent teacher conference tomorrow night.’”