Nicole Kidman on ‘Babygirl’ Golden Globes Nom & Who She’ll Bring! (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Nicole Kidman was pretty in a pink custom floral Balenciaga dress at the premiere of her new erotic thriller “Babygirl,” where she chatted with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour.

Kidman stars as a high-powered CEO who puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with a much younger intern, played by Harris Dickinson. While many movie critics are calling it her riskiest role yet. Nicole told Terri, “I think it’s very honest and very human.”

Nicole also reacted to her Golden Globes nomination for the film, saying, “I’m very grateful.”

The star continued, “Really, as an actor, you’re at the mercy of the roles you get and the way that the director puts the roles together… Just incredibly grateful to be working with strong, incredible directors, many of them women.”

Will she be bringing hubby Keith Urban and their daughters to the Globes?

She said, “I don’t know. We haven’t got that far yet. We’re talking about Christmas now.”

Terri also spoke with her co-star Harris, who said he’s very “proud” of the film, but watching it with an audience in Venice made him “shrink into the seat” a bit during the sex scenes.

He later added, “We had an intimacy coordinator, who is kind of like a choreographer for those kind of scenes, who helps facilitate that and create a safe environment… It was fun. You just need to make sure it's comfortable.”

Harris also spoke about the humor in the movie being just as important as the drama.

“The humor was what separated it from other stuff,” he said. “Also the performative element of it, with two people that are understanding what it means to play these roles with each other, and the sexual dynamic that's also awkward and also quite strange and fumbly, so I think that was always a part of the film and the script and [director Halina Reijn] made it very clear that the humor is just as important as the drama.”

Dickinson went on to praise Nicole, saying, “She's a force. I'm grateful for it.”