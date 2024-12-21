Rickey Henderson, Baseball Hall of Famer Known as the 'Man of Steal,' Dies at 65

Getty Images

Rickey Henderson, the flamboyant Oakland A's player who held the all-time record for most stolen bases, died Friday at 65, TMZ reports.

He would have turned 66 on Christmas Day.

Henderson had reportedly been hospitalized with pneumonia.

A left-fielder, Henderson played for nine teams across 25 years (1979-2003), though was most famous for his time with the A's. He stole an incredible 1,406 bases in his career, which earned him the nickname "the Man of Steal," as well as setting records for unintentional walks, leadoff home runs, and for runs scored.

Billy Beane, a former GM for the A's, told the Baseball Hall of Fame's official site that Henderson had been "the greatest lead-off hitter of all time."

As an acknowledgment of his supremacy in the sport, Henderson — who colorfully often referred to himself in the third person — was inducted the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2009, his very first year of eligibility, 30 years after his debut.

Henderson, who was born in Chicago, came into the world in the backseat of his parents' Olds en route to a hospital. Initially more interested in football, a school guidance counselor bribed him with a quarter for every achievement (hits, runs, stolen bases), leading to his drive in playing baseball.

By the end of his career, his record for stolen bases seemed unbeatable — and has been untouched for over two decades.