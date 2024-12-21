Blake Lively has sued Justin Baldoni, her "It Ends with Us" co-star and director, for sexual harassment.

TMZ reports Lively alleges a pattern of sexual harassment and efforts to destroy her reputation.

Baldoni's team, in an email to People magazine, calls the allegations "false, outrageous and intentionally salacious with an intent to publicly hurt." She denies that.

The suit claims that Lively's concerns about Baldoni's behavior led to a meeting during the shoot attended by all parties concerned — including Blake's husband Ryan Reynolds.

Issues addressed during the meeting, according to the documents, included "no more showing nude videos or images of women to Blake, no more mention of Baldoni's alleged previous 'pornography addiction,' no more discussions about sexual conquests in front of Blake and others, no further mentions of cast and crew's genitalia, no more inquiries about Blake's weight, and no further mention of Blake's dead father. No more adding of sex scenes, oral sex or on camera climaxing by BL outside the scope of the script BL approved when signing onto the project."

According to the lawsuit, distributor Sony Pictures sided with Lively on the requests, but Baldoni allegedly waged a campaign on social media to "destroy" her reputation.

Lively said, in a statement to The New York Times, “I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted.”

"It Ends with Us," adapted from a bestselling novel by Colleen Hoover, is about a woman (played by Lively) who relocates to a new city. She falls for a new man (played by Baldoni), who becomes abusive, and the reappearance of her first love causes more complications.