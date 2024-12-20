Getty

Rocker Tommy Lee isn’t into daily showers!

During an appearance on “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, Lee’s wife Brittany Furlan revealed that he “doesn’t shower a lot.”

She said, “My house looks like a f**king museum. My husband’s very neat, which people wouldn’t expect from someone who’s a musician. They would expect him to be a f**ing nightmare, like, dirty. He doesn’t shower a lot, but he’s very neat.”

Lee was born in Greece, which has played a major role on his beliefs on showering.

She explained, “He said growing up that that’s a thing in Europe. You don’t need to shower every day. They would just do the white washcloth if they felt like they were getting a little funky. My husband showers, like, once a week.”

Furlan isn’t turned off by Lee’s choice not to shower every day. She quipped, “No, because he’s so handsome. It’s really crazy. He’s a really good-looking guy. He doesn’t really give me the ick.”

What does give her the ick? Messiness! She noted, “It’s funny, because the guys that I’ve dated before him were very messy, and that’s a big yucky for me.”