Mark Ronson & Grace Gummer Expecting Baby #2

Getty Images

Famed DJ Mark Ronson and actress Grace Gummer are having another baby!

Gummer is pregnant with their second child.

Earlier this week, Grace debuted her baby bump at Mark and Justin Theroux’s annual holiday party at Pebble Bar in New York City in photos obtained by People magazine.

For the evening, Gummer opted for a red dress, which accentuated her growing bump.

Mark and Grace are also parents to a daughter, who was born in early 2023.

At the time, Ronson’s Annabelle Dexter-Jones confirmed the baby’s arrival to People magazine.

She shared, “[Gummer] just had the baby. She's two and a half months now. She's stunning."