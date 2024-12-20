Instagram

Just weeks after adopting her third child, singer Joss Stone, 37, is pregnant!

On Thursday, Stone announced her pregnancy with a video of herself with a positive pregnancy test.

She captioned the Instagram video, “Honestly. Shocked was an understatement 😂. Nothing and no one can take our joy now. We are so chuffed !!!! Maybe we should call the ‘Less is More' tour the preggo tour 😆.” ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

Earlier this month, Joss revealed that she and husband Cody DaLuz welcomed son Bear via adoption.

Stone recently opened up about the adoption process to People magazine. She said, “We've had it in our dreams for such a long time and we've been trying to adopt for over a year and a half. And we've had some adoptions fall through. We've had moments where we were chosen, but we couldn't get there in time. There's been lots of things that have happened, and you start to feel like it's not going to happen."

“And then, we got that call," Joss recalled. "It's just the most beautiful thing. He's so sweet and his birth mother is so sweet. She could not be any nicer. It's just like everything is perfect. We haven't got to deal with a difficult situation. It's all love. Everyone is just full of love for this little guy."

Stone wanted to adopt more children in the future. She said, “Hopefully he won't be the only one in this family that's adopted. We just love babies. I always say, more kids, more love. They're just little rays of sunshine and they deserve all the love that we can give them."