Instagram

“The Bachelorette” alum Andi Dorfman, 37, is now a mom!

Dorfman gave birth to a baby girl, her first child with husband Blaine Hart.

On Friday, Andi wrote on Instagram, “28 hours of labor later … and we are officially a party of 3.” She included a photo of their daughter grasping her finger.

Instagram

Andi announced her pregnancy in August. Along with posting a pic of herself holding up sonogram photos, the pregnant star wrote on Instagram, “Future Mom + Dad!!!! To say we are over the moon is an understatement! Baby Hart coming later this year.”

In the pic, Andi’s growing baby bump took center stage as Blaine kissed her on the forehead.