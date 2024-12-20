Television December 20, 2024
First Look at New ‘The Curious Case of…’ Episodes
Check out a trailer for new episodes of ID’s “The Curious Case of…”
The series centers on some of the most shocking true crime cases and unbelievable scandals.
From a con man with multiple identities whose crimes stretch across the globe to a religious doomsday cult centered around worshiping cats, each episode dives into these real-life cases exposing bizarre secrets, shattered lives, and twisted motives.
“The Curious Case of… Bam Margera,” which focuses on “Jackass” star Bam Margera’s tumultuous road to sobriety and his controversial legal guardianship, premieres January 13.