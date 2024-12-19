Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for IMDb

IMDb has revealed its Top 10 Stars of 2024!

The Top 10 Stars list was female-driven, with Sydney Sweeney topping it! Ella Purnell, Cristin Milioti, Eiza Gonzalez, Nicola Coughlan, Eve Hewson, Dafne Keen and Rebecca Ferguson also made the list.

There were two men on the list, with Sydney’s “Anyone but You” co-star Glen Powell taking the fifth place! “Saltburn” star Barry Keoghan came in sixth.

Check out the full list below!

IMDb’s Top Stars of 2024

1. Sydney Sweeney

2. Ella Purnell

3. Cristin Milioti

4. Eiza González

5. Glen Powell

6. Barry Keoghan

7. Nicola Coughlan

8. Eve Hewson

9. Dafne Keen