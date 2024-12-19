Movies December 19, 2024
James Gunn's ‘Superman’ Trailer Drops — Watch Now!
Check out the highly anticipated trailer for James Gunn's “Superman"!
In the beginning of the trailer, Superman, played by David Corenswet, is lying in the snow, battered and bloody.
The trailer doesn’t feature much dialogue aside from Superman telling his dog Krypto, “Take me home.”
The teaser also features scenes with Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as villain Lex Luthor. Plus, we see Nathan Fillion’s Guy Gardner/Green Lantern, Isabela Merced’s Hawkgirl, and Edi Gathegi as Mister Terrific, among other colorful characters.
During a launch event for the trailer on Monday, director James Gunn shared his take on the trailer, saying, “I think that’s what ‘take me home’ is all about. We do have sort of a battered vision of Superman at the beginning, and I think that is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs or their politics, are doing their best to get by and trying to be good people, despite what it may seem like for the other side, no matter what that other side might be.”
As for Krypto, Gunn teased, “He’s not nearly the best dog. There’s a lot more to Krypto than you see in this trailer.”
The movie hits theaters July 11.