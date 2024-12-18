Getty Images

Actress and singer Rainey Qualley, 35, can add “mom” to her résumé.

On Tuesday, Qualley announced the birth of her first child, who was born earlier this month.

Along with a series of photos, she wrote on Instagram, “12/10/24 at 2:21am ✨ one week in the world.”

Rainey made sure to tag her partner Anthony Wilson, who is the baby’s father.

She didn’t reveal the baby’s gender or name.

Qualley announced her pregnancy in September.

Including photos of her baby bump in front of the Tower of Pisa in Italy, she wrote, “This is how babies are made. 😎”

Rainey is the daughter of Andie MacDowell and the older sister of Margaret Qualley.