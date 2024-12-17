How Lily-Rose Depp Prepared for Intense 'Nosferatu' Possession Scenes (Exclusive)

Getty Images

Lily-Rose Depp and Nicholas Hoult sat down with “Extra’s” Terri Seymour to talk about their gothic supernatural horror film “Nosferatu.”

It’s a tale of obsession about a haunted young woman, Ellen Hutter (Depp), and the terrifying vampire infatuated with her, played by Bill Skarsgård. Nicholas stars as Ellen’s husband Thomas Hutter.

Lily shared how she prepared for the possession scenes, after Terri marveled that it wasn't CGI.

Lily shared, “We had a movement coach, who's incredible. She helped me tremendously to kind of choreograph all of those moments because it's very emotional work as well as physical.”

She added, “It was intense for… I kind of tried to, like, embrace it as a way into the character because all of those physical moments are like an external physical manifestation of what's happening internally with her.”

Nicholas also spoke about his character, saying, “I love that he was a real estate agent… This character is a misguided hero in many ways. He's somebody who learns the truth of what matters in life and in his relationship far too late. I think he's a deeply caring and loving person but he's just a little bit naïve and so it was fun to go on that journey with him.”

Plus, both stars reflect on the “haunting” film, written and directed by Robert Eggers.

Nicholas shared, “What's magic about this film is it's so beautiful to look at and haunting but like romantic and ethereal.”

Depp said, “It's so much more than just a horror movie. There is so much romanticism and heartbreak and it touches on so many different themes and so I think that that kind of freedom to draw from it what you personally will is a very special experience.”